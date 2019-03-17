Harwarden, Iowa
Russell Roy Solberg, 89, of Hawarden, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at his residence in Hawarden.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the American Lutheran Church in Hawarden, with the Rev. Erma Wolf officiating. Burial will follow in Grace Hill Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation with the family will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Russell Roy Solberg was born Dec. 9, 1929, in Moorhead, Iowa, the son of LA "Shorty" and Alice (Ulven) Solberg. He served in the United States Air Force from August 1948 to July 1952. Russ graduated from Wayne State College in 1956.
He married Nola Burns on March 22, 1958, at Nebraska City, Neb. Russ started out teaching in Herman, Neb. from 1956 to 1958, where he was the head coach and athletic director bringing the basketball team, baseball team and the track team all to be state tournament teams. He also coached girls volleyball there. They then moved to Underwood, Iowa, from 1958 to 1969, where he was the athletic director, basketball and baseball coach. They finally landed in Hawarden, in 1969, where he taught and coached boys and girls basketball, cross country, girls golf and girls track, along with being the driver’s education instructor, until retiring in 1991.
He was an avid golfer and woodworker. Russ was a long-time member of the Hawarden American Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife, Nola; four sons, Randy and wife Sandy, Robert, Ronnie, and Roger and wife Audrey; two daughters, Robin Prothero and husband Ron and Shelly Schurman and husband Jeff; brother, Jerry and wife Sharon; 23 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and one sister.
The family prefers memorials be directed to the Hawarden summer rec youth golf program in care of the City of Hawarden.