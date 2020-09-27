Ruth A. Hantla
Sioux City
Ruth A. Hantla, 86, of Sioux City, passed away Sept. 25, 2020, at Sunrise Retirement.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Ruth was born on Feb. 27, 1934, in Petersburg, Neb., to Rev. Carl and Olive (Klanderud) Grindberg. Ruth grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Augustana Academy High School in Canton, S.D., in 1951. She attended and graduated from Morningside College in May of 1955 and later earned a Master's degree in Education from Morningside.
She married the love of her life, Rev. John Paul Hantla on Aug. 19, 1954. Ruth and her husband enjoyed 60 years of married happiness until his death in 2014.
Ruth started her teaching career in New Jersey and taught grades three, four and five at Longfellow school for 28 years. She loved children and made learning fun. Her many students commented over the years that she was a favorite of their teachers. She commented that she had no problem students, just those that needed more love.
Ruth was honored in Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges in 1955, Outstanding Young Women of America in 1965, Who's Who in American Education in 1989, and Who's Who Among America's Teachers in 1992 and 1996.
Upon retiring from teaching in 1996, Ruth and her husband, John enjoyed traveling to their summer home in Estes Park, Colo., and later to Kimberling City, Mo. Ruth was an active member of Church of All Nations where her husband preached and was a member of the Goodwill Volunteer Auxiliary.
Ruth is survived by her children, John Phillip Hantla (Carol) of Sergeant Bluff, and Debbie Moore (Steven) of Sioux City; and six grandchildren, David Hantla, Mark Hantla, Audrey Anderson, Tom Moore, Brian Moore and Michelle Moore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Goodwill Christmas Shoe and Mitten Party.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.