Ruth A. Hantla

Sioux City

Ruth A. Hantla, 86, of Sioux City, passed away Sept. 25, 2020, at Sunrise Retirement.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ruth was born on Feb. 27, 1934, in Petersburg, Neb., to Rev. Carl and Olive (Klanderud) Grindberg. Ruth grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Augustana Academy High School in Canton, S.D., in 1951. She attended and graduated from Morningside College in May of 1955 and later earned a Master's degree in Education from Morningside.

She married the love of her life, Rev. John Paul Hantla on Aug. 19, 1954. Ruth and her husband enjoyed 60 years of married happiness until his death in 2014.

Ruth started her teaching career in New Jersey and taught grades three, four and five at Longfellow school for 28 years. She loved children and made learning fun. Her many students commented over the years that she was a favorite of their teachers. She commented that she had no problem students, just those that needed more love.