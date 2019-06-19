Sioux City
Ruth Ann Rysta, (she always said 63), of Sioux City and Council Bluffs, Iowa, entered through the gates of heaven Sunday, June 16, 2019, at her family home in Sioux City.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Morningside Lutheran Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Tom Lovan officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration and meal will follow at Morningside Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, with a prayer service at 5 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Ruth was born on Feb. 10, 1945, in Sioux City, to Arthur and Violet (Lund) Rysta. She graduated high school and attended Dana College from 1963 to 1968 and earned her master's degree at the age of 48 from the University of Northern Iowa.
Ruth started her career as a teacher in the spring semester of 1968, at Crescent Elementary School in Council Bluffs. In the fall, she moved to Gunn Elementary School, where she taught kindergarten and first grade for 41 years. She commented during her final years of teaching that in some cases she had taught three generations from the same family. In her later years, she was also a curriculum strategist for the Council Bluffs School District.
Ruth worked at a nursing home in college, which helped form her long-term desire to provide great end-of-life care for her family members. She was a caregiver for her mother, father, two brothers and two sisters, often putting family above her own personal needs and desires. She also visited many, many people for home visits when people were sick, and in nursing homes, or in the hospital.
Ruth loved music and spent time going to concerts, directing the children's choir at Council Bluffs Church, and singing in the Celebration of Life Choir. Ruthie's greatest desire was to be a good example so her family and friends would want to have a relationship with Jesus just as she did. She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs and was also a member of Morningside Lutheran Church, where she taught Vacation Bible classes and was a member of Care Core and started the Prayer Shawl Program.
As described by many, Ruth was the kindest and most giving person that people had ever met. She had so much love for family, friends, colleagues and her students.
Ruth protected, cared for, loved and spoiled anyone and everyone in the family. A special occasion never came around where Ruth didn't send a card or some sort of goodie. She always had a craft or book available and ready for when the littles where around. She spent time in the summer and during sports seasons to visit Colorado family, help with the family, attend all kinds of sports games and do a tid bit of shopping. Ruth loved playing cards with friends and family. She played many games of Rook and Aggravation with nieces and nephews.
She was a member of the PEO Chapter GQ, Service League and she sang in the Celebration of Life Choir.
Ruth was given the honor of being godmother to many, including Rystan Rabbitt, Ben Wright, Ryan Rysta, Steven Stokes, and Steve Johnson.
Those left to honor her memory are her sister-in-law, Patricia Rysta; her nieces and nephews, Greg (Laurie) Rysta, Lisa (Shawn) Byrne, Ryan Rysta, Dan (Angie) Rabbitt, Jeff (Lori) Rabbitt, Sara (Steven) Crowe and Steven (Shoshanna) Stokes; grandnieces and nephews, Cassie (Matt) Larson and Michael Byrne, Brittney and Brandon Rabbitt, Jon Harty and Krysta Harty-Hurley, Abbie (Andrew) Lobach, Andrew Rysta, Samuel Rysta, Lance, Tyler and Ryan Crowe, Mayson and Elly Rysta, and Rystan and Kayah Rabbitt; and great-grandniece and nephews, Jack and Olivia Larson, and Makai Cordova.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Violet Rysta; brothers, Orville Rysta and Richard Rysta; sisters, Carolyn Stokes and Janice (Dale) Rabbitt; and niece, Kathy Harty.
Ruth started a Gunn Scholarship Program to award past Gunn Elementary students college scholarships. Memorials should be sent to Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, Attn: Gunn School Scholarship in Memory of Ruth Rysta, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 212, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.