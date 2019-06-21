Sioux City
74, died Sunday, June 16, 2019. Service: June 23 at 2 p.m., Morningside Lutheran Church. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: June 22 from 3-6 p.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Sioux City
