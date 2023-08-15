Onawa, Iowa

Ruth Ann Young, 93, of Onawa, Iowa, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Pleasant View Care Center, Whiting, Iowa, where she had been living for the past four years.

A Memorial Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at the Onawa United Methodist Church, Onawa, Iowa, with Pastor David Godwin, officiating. A live stream of the service will be posted on the Goslar Funeral Home website with Ruth's obituary. Burial will follow in the Onawa Cemetery, Onawa, Iowa. A visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. at the church on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Goslar Funeral Home and Monuments, Onawa, Iowa.

Ruth was born Dec. 31, 1929, in Ireton, Iowa, the daughter of Gerrit and Gertrude (Brouwer) Juffer. She graduated with the Ireton High School class of 1947. Ruth began college at Northwestern and then transferred to Buena Vista where she graduated with her teaching certificate.

After her graduation, Ruth moved to Onawa, Iowa, where she was a first grade teacher. It was during this time that she met and fell in love with a young banker, Clifford Young. Ruth and Cliff were united in marriage on June 10, 1952, at the Christian Reformed Church in Ireton. To this union they had two children, Bill and Sally.

After starting her family, Ruth enjoyed substitute teaching for many years. She also extended her teaching skills by becoming a Sunday School Teacher, a Cub Scout Den Leader, and a Campfire Girl's Leader. She devoted her spare time to encouraging her children's interests in their academics, sports, music, and church youth group activities. She was always that Mom that was willing to drive her children and their friends to various activities.

Ruth enjoyed playing golf, Bridge, and Farkle with her friends. She and Cliff had the pleasure of spending many years camping and exploring the U.S. together. They followed that by spending several years at their winter home in Texas. Ruth was a member and past officer of PEO. She was a life-long Christian, and an active member of the Onawa United Methodist Church for almost 70 years.

Survivors include her children, Bill (Jill) Young of Le Mars, Iowa, and Sally (Dr. Mark) Dominick of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Benjamin (Chrissie) Young of Dakota Dunes, Samuel (Ashley) Young of West Des Moines, Jacob Young of Lawrenceville, Illinois, J.T. (Jennifer) Dominick of Nashville, Tennessee, Kathryn (Jason) Moore of Sioux Falls, and Jason (Kristin) Dominick of Evansville, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Madison Young, Braylon Dean, Jaxson Dean, Peyton Young, Harper Young, Jordan Young, Eliza Moore, Weller Moore, Dominick Moore, Issac Dominick, and Lauren Dominick; siblings, Verla (Gerald) Jungling of San Diego, California, and Dr. Marvin (Sandy) Juffer of Hutchinson, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Velda Juffer of Sioux Center, Iowa; many other nieces, nephews, and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Young; parents, Gerrit and Gertrude (Brouwer) Juffer; sister, Elna Juffer; and brothers, Ted (Adeline) Juffer, Preston (Betty) Juffer, Gerald Juffer, Dr. Herman (Mary Jane) Juffer, Donald (Jean) Juffer, Dr. Arlin (Pauline) Juffer, and Leo Juffer.

Memorials in Ruth's memory may be donated to the Pleasant View Care Center Auxiliary, 200 Shannon Drive, Whiting, Iowa, 51063, Onawa United Methodist Church, 1103 13th Street, Onawa, Iowa, 51040, or the Friends Of The Library, 707 Iowa Ave, Onawa, Iowa, 51040.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.goslarfuneralhome.com.