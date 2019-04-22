{{featured_button_text}}

Adel, Iowa, formerly Ida Grove, Iowa

93, died Friday, April 19, 2019. Service: April 25 at 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ida Grove. Burial: Ida Grove Cemetery. No visitation will be held. Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home, Ida Grove.

the life of: Ruth D. Ohlmann
