Alton, Iowa
Ruth E. Minten, 102, of Alton, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, Iowa.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, with the Rev. Daniel Greving officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service Thursday, with a rosary at 1:45 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home and Monument in Remsen, Iowa. Condolences maybe sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Ruth was born on Oct. 31, 1916, in Alton, the daughter of Sebastian and Jennie (Mulder) Kuyper. She was raised and educated in Alton, graduating from Alton Public High School in 1933. She worked in two restaurants in Alton and did domestic work in Alton prior to marriage.
On March 17, 1943, she married Peter Minten in South Sioux City. They lived near Remsen for one year and then moved into Alton, where they owned and operated a bowling alley and cafe. They retired in 1969. Peter died on Dec. 24, 1977. Ruth spent the last eight years at Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and was a member of Catholic Daughters Guild and St. Mary’s Rosary Society.
Ruth is survived by two daughters, Gail (Geary) Jones of Albuquerque, N.M., and Mary Frederes of Cherokee, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Doug (Jessie) Jones, Mike (Caroline) Jones, Todd (Betty) Frederes, Karla (Tim) Chase, Robyn (Chad) Sowers, Sara Frederes and Amy (John) Loughlin; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Marnie Kuyper of Boise, Idaho; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a grandson, Rene Pugh; one son-in-law, Wayne Frederes; four sisters, Genevieve (William) Starkenberg, Anna Mae (Ted) Goslinga, Arlene (William) Bierma, and Wilma (Bob) Zevenbergen; and one brother, Harold Kuyper.