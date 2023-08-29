Ruth Elaine Shoumaker

Beresford, S.D.

Ruth Elaine Shoumaker, 86, of Beresford, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Services will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ruth Elaine Shoumaker (Grosz) was born, Nov. 29, 1936 to Berhard and Frieda Grosz (Jerke). She was baptized on, Jan. 1, 1937 at Emmanel Lutheran Church, Kaylor South Dakota, and confirmed at Emmanuel Church 1949. She attended Country School Manderso, District #8. She attended Scotland High School and graduated in 1954. At the age of 41, Ruth attended beauty school. After graduation she owned The Scarlet Boutique and worked at Leeds Beauty Shop. Then she was the manager at Cost Cutters.

Ruth married Norbert A. Shoumaker Sr. on Aug. 27, 1954. They lived many different places and enjoyed meeting people. They attended The Lutheran Church. Bert and God were her best friends. God was our leader and with the love of her husband and children, she taught Sunday School after much instruction from her grand-parents and parents. She often told her family and friends, especially Jacob and Theresia Grosz, it was the best life a child could experience. Living with God and for God and a continuation of marrying a Christian husband who loved God.

To this union God granted us four children, Norbert Jr. (Dee) Shoumaker, Lawton, Iowa, Jeff Shoumaker, Peoria, Ill., Conley (Judy) Shoumaker, Ann Peterson, Lincoln, Neb., and grandchildren, Justin, B.J., Rachel, Jonathan, Luke, Whitney, Tasha, Tony, Isaiah, and Alexa, and great-grandchildren, Carson, Rhett, Sophia, Bodhi, Presley, Annabelle, and Alyssa, and sisters Marlene Block and Virginia Kepplinger.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert A. Shoumaker, her parents, Bernard and Frieda Grosz, grandparents and many aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws.