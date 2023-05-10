Ruth Faye Jepsen

Formerly Emerson, Neb.

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, Ruth Faye Jepsen passed away peacefully at the age of 92.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Ruth was born in Emerson to John and Cassandra (Walton) Griesch on Oct. 3, 1930.

Ruth married Leon Jepsen on July 13, 1947, and they were blessed with four children. She was a loving mother, sister, wife and grandmother and enjoyed reminiscing about the past and family history. She took a lot of pride in her home, where she worked side by side with her husband on the farm and especially loved her roses and garden.

She is survived by her husband Leon; son David (Monica) Jepsen; daughter Tami (David) Ellicott; daughter Lisa (Rasam) Tooloee; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Louie, LeRoy, and Leonard; sisters Esther, Mildred, and Betty; and son, Daniel.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Glaucoma Research Foundation (glaucoma.org).