Ruth J. Cook

Mapleton, Iowa

Ruth J. Cook, 88, of Mapleton, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Maple Heights Nursing Home of Mapleton.

A private family memorial service will be held at St. John's United Methodist Church in Mapleton. The Rev. Jena Finch-Manchester will officiate. Committal services will be held at a later date in Mount Hope Cemetery at Mapleton. Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Ruth J. Cook, the daughter of Henry Foss and Ada Belle Blanche (Brown) Foss, was born on March 11, 1932, in Ute, Iowa. She grew up in Mapleton, and received her education in the Mapleton Community School District.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Oct. 20, 1949, Ruth was united in marriage to John Paul “J.P.” Cook. The couple made their home in Mapleton and were blessed with three daughters, Rebecca, Barbara, and Jody.

A homemaker, Ruth relished in providing for her family. She is remembered for her scrumptious homemade spaghetti sauce, Thanksgiving dressing and chocolate pecan pie, just to name a few. Ruth could not wait to become a grandmother and adored her four grandchildren, Matthew, Nicholas, Jacy and John.