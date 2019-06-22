Onawa, Iowa
Ruth J. Lund, 97, of Onawa, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at Elmwood Care Centre in Onawa.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, with the Rev. Michael Lewis officiating. Burial will be in Jordan Cemetery, rural Soldier, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Ruth Jane was born on Sept. 26, 1921, in Moorhead, Iowa, the daughter of Niels and Sena Kristiana (Sorensen) Nielsen. She graduated from Moorhead (Iowa) High School.
Ruth and John Henry Lund were united in marriage on Sept. 30, 1947 in Moorhead. Three children were born to this union, Roger, Lois, and Jill. Ruth was a devoted farm wife, raising her children and helping on the farm.
She loved gardening, quilting, and cooking. She was a member of First Christian Church in Onawa.
Survivors include her children, Roger Lund of Onawa, Lois Lund of Port Townsend, Wash., and Jill (Tom Guerin) Marshall of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; her grandchildren, Sena (Jason) Chapman-Lund, Miro Lund, and Orin (Lindsey) Luther-Lund; great-grandchildren, Orion and Liam Chapman-Lund, and Quincey Luther-Lund; one sister, Darlene Borthwick of Indiana; and multiple nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Niels and Sena; her husband, John Henry Lund; sisters, Shirley Hackett, Esther Bruce, and Anita Crowell; and one brother, Floyd Nielsen.