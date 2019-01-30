Sioux City
Ruth Mang Friedenbach, 98, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
Following a private memorial service with the immediate family, Ruth's ashes will be laid down with her children who preceded her in death: daughter, Kathy, and sons, William and Robert. Arrangements were under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Ruth Virginia Swenson was born on March 21, 1920, in Broadview, Mont. Her family moved from Montana to Sheldon, Iowa, where she worked for a time at the telephone company.
In the early 1940s, she married William John Mang in Sheldon before moving to Sioux City in 1945. They had six children. Ruth worked with William during their tenure with Lindsay Soft Water Co. before starting and operating Mang's Soft Water Co. in Sioux City since 1949.
Ruth and Bill enjoyed participating in bowling leagues in Sioux City and taking fishing vacations with their family. Ruth enjoyed playing cards with friends and family and whenever she would visit her children, there would be marathon card-playing sessions; most of which she would win.
Ruth is survived by her children, Richard and wife, Deby Mang of Dakota City, James and wife, Denise Mang of Clay Springs, Ariz., and Sherri Naona and partner, Ken Goebel of Show Low, Ariz.; eight grandchildren, Michelle, Melissa, Tammy, Jennifer, Dustin, Tina, Jayson and Jordyn; great-grandchildren, Paulina, Francisco, Jemma, Wyatt, Brayden, Allie, and Dylan; her brother, Jerry Swenson (Sherry); and nieces and nephews.
She married Don Friedenbach in 1988, who after several years, passed away of cancer. Ruth is also preceded in death by her first husband, William J. Mang; sons, William R. Mang and Robert L. Mang; a daughter, Kathy Mang; grandchildren, Scott and Kathy; two brother, Richard and Robert Swenson; and two sisters, Marylou and Doris.