Ruth Marie Jordan 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Turin, Iowa 79, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Service rescheduled: Spring 2019. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: Ruth Marie Jordan Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers American Home Health Care Now Renting Knee Scooters! BIG TO SMALL, WE DO IT ALL! Foulk Bros Plumbing & Heating Kitchens, Bathrooms, Water Features & More! More Latest Local Offers Castle Pub & Grill Seeking kitchen help to assist cook Dial Senior Mgt. Senior Living Options - Independent Living Creative Carpets Another successful job!