Turin, Iowa
Ruth Marie Jordan, 79, of rural Turin, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, Iowa.
Celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Onawa United Methodist Church in Onawa, Iowa, with Pastor Tim Cramer officiating. No visitation is planned. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth is survived by one son, James A. "Jim" and wife, Jodie of Onawa; one granddaughter, Yolonda Jordan of Onawa; one sister, Carol Werner and husband, Jack of Washington, D.C.; a brother-in-law, Dean McGrew of Blaine, Minn.; a sister-in-law, Karen Zimmerman of Rochester, Minn; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack on Dec. 1, 2014; one sister, Sandra McGrew; and two brothers-in-law, Sheldon Zimmerman and A. Francis Jordan and wife, Judith.