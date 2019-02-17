Turin, Iowa
Ruth Marie Jordan, 79, of rural Turin, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, Iowa.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church in Onawa, Iowa, with Pastor Tim Cramer officiating. Burial will be in Ingemann Cemetery, rural Moorhead, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Ruth Marie, the daughter of Everett E. and Gertrude E. (Mack) Pencook, was born May 23, 1939, in rural Audubon County, IA. While growing up, Ruth’s family lived in several Iowa communities as her father was a Methodist minister. Ruth graduated from Onawa High School with the Class of 1957, and went on to earn her Registered Nursing Degree in 1960 from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Sioux City. In later years, she received training through DMACC for Nursing Home Administration.
On Aug. 21, 1960, Ruth was united in marriage to Jack A. Jordan at the Onawa United Methodist Church. To this union one son, James A., was born. Ruth worked as a registered nurse for Dr. E.E. Gingles in Onawa from 1960 to 1974. She was briefly Director of Nursing at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, before being named Administrator of Pleasant View, from which she retired in 1998 after 21 years of service. She then volunteered for years at Pleasant View, playing for “sing-a-long” and other activities. For three and a half years, she was a Nurse Care Manager in Monona County for Alzheimer’s care. In addition, Ruth assisted Jack with their farming operation, handling all of the book work. She also worked as visitation attendant for Pearson Funeral Homes and later Root Funeral Homes in Onawa.
Ruth was an active member of Onawa United Methodist Church, where she was a member of Esther Women’s Circle, serving as co-chair and secretary; served as a member of the Administrative Board; and was church organist for many, many years. Ruth was past president of Burgess Hospital Auxiliary; past president of BPW; Farm Bureau Board Secretary; Treasurer of PEO; and Monona County Republican Treasurer. Ruth also served on the Monona County Historic Preservation Commission, the Monona County Zoning Commission, the Monona Services Board, and the Monona County Election Board. In addition, for many years she was the Secretary/Treasurer for Ingemann Lutheran Church Board; handled the Good Samaritan Purse; and was a member of the Neighborly Pals and American Legion Auxiliary. Ruth was given an award by the American Red Cross in recognition of all the gallons of blood she faithfully donated over the years.
Ruth’s hobbies included antiques, her stunning violet china collection (and giving talks about it), her love of crosswords, and their wonderful farm in the Loess Hills. She enjoyed traveling, especially the cruises she and Jack took over the years. Above all, she enjoyed having family and friends visit.
Ruth is survived by one son, James A. “Jim” and wife, Jodie of Onawa; one granddaughter, Yolonda Jordan of Onawa; one sister, Carol Werner and husband, Jack of Washington, D.C.; a brother-in-law, Dean McGrew of Blaine, Minn.; a sister-in-law, Karen Zimmerman of Rochester, Minn; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack on Dec. 1, 2014; one sister, Sandra McGrew; and two brothers-in-law, Sheldon Zimmerman and A. Francis Jordan and wife, Judith.