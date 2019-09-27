Dakota City
Ruth May Jensen, 91, of Dakota City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at a local hospital.
Service will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral Home. Burial will be in Taylor Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Ruth May Jensen was born Oct. 24, 1927, in Allen, Neb., the daughter of Roy E. Gotch and Leona (Brownell) Gotch. She graduated from Allen High School in 1945. She married Donald L. Jensen on April 10, 1948. Ruth was baptized, confirmed, and married in the First Lutheran Church in Allen.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Homer, Neb., and belonged to the WELCO Women’s church group and the American Legion Auxiliary of Dakota City. Ruth and Donald farmed until 1967 when they moved into Dakota City. Ruth worked in the Dakota City Treasurer's office for 20 years. She also volunteered at the Dakota City Library for a number of years and read to children during the Saturday morning story hour. She was the crowned queen of the Dakota City Sesquicentennial celebration in 2008.
Ruth enjoyed cooking, flowers, and her family. She was an excellent cook and hosted many wonderful Sunday and holiday meals for her family. She enjoyed playing cards with the ladies card clubs.
Survivors include her six sons, Ronald (Linda) and Bradley (Ann), both of South Sioux City, Duane (Paula) of Omaha, Gary (Melody) of Dakota City, Kurtis (Theresa) of Marshalltown, Iowa, and David (Donna) of Des Moines; brother, Bill (Myrna); 16 grandchildren, Shawn (Curt) Mischnick, Jason (Holly) Jensen, Stephanie (Jeff) Noehren, Carrie (Michael) Matney, Jamie Jensen, Mathew Jensen, Nicole (Trijo) Meda, Jesse and Skye Jensen, Amanda (David) Meinie, Kevin (Nicole) Jensen, Allison, Joshua, Timothy, Anna, and Laura Jensen; 11 great-grandchildren, Sydney, Taylor, Lauren Mischnick, Conner and Michael Matney, Joseph and Sara Meda, Kylie Jensen, Reese and Maddie Jensen, and Emily Noehren; and several nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Donald in 1986; a daughter, Jeanette J. Jones; a sister, Joan Gotch; a brother, Clifford (Rose) Gotch; and her parents.
