Hornick, Iowa
Ruth P. Black, 92, of Hornick, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, Iowa.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hornick United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Catie Newman officiating. Private family burial will be in Willow Township Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Ruth Pearl was born on May 16, 1927, in Beaver Creek, Minn., the daughter of Evelyn Gillis.
Ruth and Ed Black were united in marriage on Dec. 26, 1952, in Le Mars, Iowa. Ed preceded her in death on Sept. 19, 1991. She obtained a four-year bachelor of education degree from Westmar College in Le Mars. She absolutely loved teaching and taught at Onawa Community School and Westwood Community Elementary School.
She enjoyed all sports but especially the Iowa Hawkeyes, decorating, shopping, family and friends, and reading. She was a very active member of Hornick United Methodist Church, where she belonged to their library club, sang in the church choir, and United Methodist Women. She was very active in the Hornick community and loved going to coffee group.
Survivors include her daughter, Becky Black of Des Moines; her son, Brad (Amy) Black of Prairie Village, Kan.; grandchildren, Bethany (Nick) Denning and Benjamin (Jenny) Black; great-grandchildren, Grace Denning, Clara Denning, and Henry Black; and many good friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother; and her husband.
Memorials may be directed to Hornick United Methodist Church.
