Hornick, Iowa

Ruth P. Black, 92, of Hornick, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, Iowa.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hornick United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Catie Newman officiating. Private family burial will be in Willow Township Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Ruth Pearl was born on May 16, 1927, in Beaver Creek, Minn., the daughter of Evelyn Gillis.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ruth and Ed Black were united in marriage on Dec. 26, 1952, in Le Mars, Iowa. Ed preceded her in death on Sept. 19, 1991. She obtained a four-year bachelor of education degree from Westmar College in Le Mars. She absolutely loved teaching and taught at Onawa Community School and Westwood Community Elementary School.