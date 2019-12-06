Ruth (Rubner) Gerlich

Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly Sioux City

Ruth Regina (Rubner) Gerlich, 93, of Colorado Springs, formerly Sioux City, died Nov. 30, 2019, in Colorado Springs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A service celebrating Ruth's life will be held at a later date in Colorado. http://www.cappadonafh.com/notices/Ruth-Gerlich

Ruth was born in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Mamie (Mary Ann) Rubner. She married Edward Michael Gerlich in 1949 and enjoyed 65 years of marriage until Ed's death in 2014. They made their home and raised three children in Sioux City. She enjoyed being a homemaker, was an avid gardener and for many years, worked as an Avon representative, and also enjoyed the company of family and friends, especially her mall walker friends.

Ruth and Ed loved traveling, especially to the mountains of Colorado where Ruth spent her last two years.

Ruth is survived by her three children, Wanda Veltkamp of Colorado Springs, Colo., Susan Jarosik of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Gregg (Doris) Gerlich of Blue Springs, Mo.; five grandchildren, Kristen Veltkamp of Sioux City, Whitney (William) Watson of St. Charles, Mo., Ross Veltkamp of Colorado Springs, Gretchen Gerlich of Oakdale, Minn., and Paul Gerlich, Blue Springs, Mo.; and one great-grandson, Gabriel Watson.