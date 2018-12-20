Sioux City
Ruth Virginia Kobes, 97, of Sioux City, passed away on Dec. 15, 2018, at Good Samaritan in Le Mars, Iowa.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel.
Ruth was born to Arthur Sigler and Helen Nansen Sigler on April 26, 1921, on her grandparents’ farm near Creighton, Neb. Her mother passed away during childbirth when Ruth was seven years old. From the age of 7 to 11, Ruth was raised by her Uncle Charlie and Aunt Mary Carlow on a farm near Bloomfield. At 11, she moved with her father and siblings to Sioux City.
Ruth married Albert LeRoy Kobes on Oct. 2, 1937, in Elk Point, S.D. They lived most of their married life on South Maple Street in Sioux City, while Albert was employed at Wincharger/Dyna Tech/Groschopp. After they married, Albert and then Ruth first became members of the Christian Reformed Church in Sioux City.
Ruth was a homemaker who enjoyed baking, cooking, and gardening, and was devoted to her husband and raising their five children.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Patricia of Dallas, Texas, son, Wayne of Sioux Center, Iowa, daughter, Virginia (Ed) of Grand Rapids, Minn., and son, Richard (Fern) of Pine River, Minn.; a sister, Betty Anderson of Salt Lake City, Utah; half-sisters, Donna Daniel of Carrolton, Texas, Caroline Burrows of Rogers, Ark., Marilyn Smythia of Miller, Mo., and Glenda Perryman of Las Vegas, Nev.; half-brother, Chuck Sigler of Florrisant, Mo.; stepbrother, Dick Peck of Emma, Ark.; and 16 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; her daughter, Janice; her granddaughter, Heather; her great-granddaughter, Bella; her parents; her brother, Leonard Sigler; her sisters, Edith Kobes and Lorraine Vanderlinden; her half-sister, Marlene Mustain; and her stepmother, Gladys Butler.