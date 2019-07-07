Kingsley, Iowa
Ryan J. Bubke, 13, of Kingsley, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at his home.
Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Kingsley-Pierson Middle School in Pierson, Iowa. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Pierson. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service to follow at 7 p.m., at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be directed to either the Ryan Bubke Benefit Fund at either Midstate Bank or United Bank of Iowa or in Ryan's memory to the ALD Foundation. Donations received will be directed to the ALD Foundation.