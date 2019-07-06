{{featured_button_text}}

Struble, Iowa

37, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Service: July 8 at 10:30 a.m., Presbyterian United Church of Christ, Le Mars, Iowa. Burial: Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: July 7 at 4 p.m., Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars.

the life of: Ryan Michael Toel
