Tonganoxie, Kansas

Sabrina Lynn (Pranschke) Barnett, 46, of Tonganoxie, Kansas, formerly of Sioux City, died Monday, July 31, 2023 at the Kansas City Hospice House.

Visitation and viewing will be 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at St. Martin Lutheran Church, 13849 Hollingsworth Rd, Kansas City, KS 66109.

Cremation care is planned. Graveside inurnment services are pending at this time.

She was born June 16, 1977 at Sioux City, the daughter of Herbert Delaine and Gwendolyn Ethel Taylor Huss Pranschke. She was a 1996 graduate of Sioux City East High School and attended Western Iowa Technical college to earn her LPN license. She served six years in the Iowa U.S. Army National Guard, earning an honorable discharge on May 9, 2007. Sabrina worked as an LPN at St. John’s Clinic in Leavenworth, KS for five years before being disabled with illness.

She was a member of St. Martin Lutheran Church, Kansas City, KS and St. John Lutheran Church, Sioux City, IA.

She was married to Jesse Thomas Barnett on July 2, 2008 at Sioux City, he survives at home. She is also survived by two sons, Gavin Pranschke, McLouth, Gage Barnett, Tonganoxie, two daughters, Katelyn Barnett (Ali Pinela) Olathe, Gracelyn Barnett, Tonganoxie, six brothers, Bob Huss, Castana, IA, David Huss, James Huss, Michael Johns, Matt Pranschke and Adam Pranschke, all of Sioux City, IA, four sisters, Diane Carter, Connie Little, Debby Rife, all of Blenco, IA, and Debbie (Dennis) Waddell, Jefferson, S.D. She was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Pranschke and a sister, Linda Teeters.

Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa, KS is assisting the family. barnettfamilyfh.com