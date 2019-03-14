North Sioux City, S.D.
Sallie J. Peters, 86, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at her residence in North Sioux City, S.D.
As per her wishes, no services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. The family is being assisted with arrangements by Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel.
Sallie Jane Ebersole, the daughter of Robert and Lenore (Knowels) Ebersole, was born Jan. 28, 1933, in Sioux City. She graduated from Central High School in 1951.
In 1950, Sallie was united in marriage with Alson "Sonny" Streeter in Sioux City. She was a creative homemaker and loving mother to five children. When the children were older, she worked as a secretary for the late Dr. Robert Ashmore and then for the Dakota Valley School System until her retirement. In 1978, Sallie was united in marriage with Elmer Peters in Sioux City.
Sallie was the Treasurer of the McCook Lake Association for many years. She also served on the Union County School Board. Sallie enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking, and playing bridge. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sallie lavished love and attention on her dogs, Tiger and Jazzy, who provided many years of companionship.
Perhaps Sallie's greatest accomplishment was her ability to retain life-long friendships. One example would be the "Loveless 'Leven," a group of eleven girls who graced the halls of Central High School, and to this day, they gather together for lunch on the last Monday of every month. Along with numerous other friends she acquired throughout her life.
Sallie is survived by her children, Steven (Sande) Streeter of Denver, Mike Streeter of Brighton, Colo., Sherri (Charles) Christiansen of La Cañada Flint Ridge, Calif., Kathy (Robert) Bernard of McCook Lake, S.D.; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; and son, Tim.
The family has requested that memorials be directed to the McCook Lake Association or Hospice of Siouxland.