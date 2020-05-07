Sally A. Hodgen
Kingsley, Iowa
Sally A. Hodgen, 86, of Kingsley, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, Iowa.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Burial will be in Kingsley Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be sent online to rohdefh.com.
Sally Ann Mathers was born on Dec. 12, 1933, in Kingsley, the daughter of Nels and Florence (Moritz) Mathers. Sally grew up in Kingsley, graduating from Kingsley High School in 1952.
Sally married Andy Hodgen on June 2, 1952 in Kingsley. After their marriage, they lived on a farm north of Kingsley where they farmed and raised their family. They moved to Kingsley in 1976. Sally worked at the Kingsley Nursing Home, Chet's Grocery Store, and at the Kingsley Medical Clinic. Her husband, Andy, passed on July 13, 2011.
Her graduating high school class of 1952 had reunions every five years which Sally helped to organize until she was unable to do so. Sally enjoyed antiques, flea markets, auctions, and anything to do with shopping. She could never make enough homemade noodles or popcorn balls. She and Andy loved to spend time at Cutty's, but most of all loved having all the family together. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Kingsley.
Survivors include her son, Marty (Barbara) Hodgen of Omro, Wis.; daughters, Danni Love of Le Mars, Tammy (Guy) Ruhland of Remsen, Iowa, and Jody (Perry) Reinking of Kingsley; 11 grandchildren, Beau, Seth and Judd Hodgen, J.R. Love, Timothy Ruhland, Jessen Reinking, Derek Reinking, Nichole Niehus, Katie Jo Wingert, Jona Hodgen and Emily Reinking; and 12 great-grandchildren, with another expected in July.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.