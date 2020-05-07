× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sally A. Hodgen

Kingsley, Iowa

Sally A. Hodgen, 86, of Kingsley, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, Iowa.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Burial will be in Kingsley Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be sent online to rohdefh.com.

Sally Ann Mathers was born on Dec. 12, 1933, in Kingsley, the daughter of Nels and Florence (Moritz) Mathers. Sally grew up in Kingsley, graduating from Kingsley High School in 1952.

Sally married Andy Hodgen on June 2, 1952 in Kingsley. After their marriage, they lived on a farm north of Kingsley where they farmed and raised their family. They moved to Kingsley in 1976. Sally worked at the Kingsley Nursing Home, Chet's Grocery Store, and at the Kingsley Medical Clinic. Her husband, Andy, passed on July 13, 2011.