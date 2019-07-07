Dakota City
Sally A. Merrell, 76, of Dakota City, died unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Becker-Hunt Funeral Home of South Sioux City was in charge of cremation.
Sally was born April 8, 1943, in Omaha, to William F. and Madeline (Catron) Belk. She graduated from Denison (Iowa) High School and worked in various administrative positions over her lifetime. She retired in 2007 as a supervisor with the Social Security Administration in Seattle, Wash.
She married John Merrell on May 21, 1961, and the couple had four children. In addition to being a mom and homemaker, Sally enjoyed a variety of volunteer activities as well as arts and crafts. Most recently, she was an avid member of Siouxland Metal Detectors.
While living in western Nebraska, Sally was part of the core group of Gothenburg Community Playhouse members who raised money for the purchase of the Sun Theater there. The group refurbished the theater and added a stage for live productions. Sally managed the theater, selecting and booking movies, ordering refreshments, and scheduling volunteers to operate the ticket booth and concession stand.
Some of her hobbies included oil painting, stained glass and mosaic tile art, gardening, crocheting, sewing, and RV camping.
Survivors include her husband, John; son, Greg (Jenny) Merrell; daughters, Kerry Dudley and Nancy Merrell; grandchildren, LJ (Shelby Meersman) Dudley, Bethany Dudley (Cody Schnetter), Alexandra Dudley (Jared Clark), and Turner Merrell; great-grandchildren, Ajax and Emberly Dudley; brothers, Bill and David Belk; and sister, Karen Bledsoe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Rick; and daughter, Lois.