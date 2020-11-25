Sally A. Ream

Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly South Sioux City

Sally A. Ream, 84, of Sioux Falls, formerly of South Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Services will be at 2 p.m. today at the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. The Rev. Douglas Dill will officiate. Burial will be in the Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Sally was born Nov. 26, 1935, in Homer, Neb.; she was the daughter of Francis and Marie (Sundt) Rasmussen. Sally grew up in Homer and South Sioux City and graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1953.

On Aug. 9, 1958, Sally married John R. Ream; he passed away on March 14, 2012, in Brandon, S.D.

Sally worked in banking for 50 years. She retired after 33 years at Dakota County State Bank. She was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church. Sally enjoyed traveling, cross stitching, baking, gardening and dogs.