Sioux City

Sally Lennon Deaton, 86, lifelong resident of Sioux City, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her residence.

Memorial services will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Parish-Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a rosary being said by the St. Therese Study Club at 4 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Sally Lennon Deaton was born Aug. 26, 1933, in Sioux City, to Richard B. and Mary Isabelle Fitzgibbons Lennon. With the exception of two years spent in Kansas City, Mo. (1945-1946), she lived her entire life in Sioux City. She attended Blessed Sacrament grade school, and was in the first graduating class of Bishop Heelan High School in 1950. She attended Briar Cliff University for two years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

On June 4, 1955, she married Jack Lawrence Deaton. He was a construction supervisor for the Sioux City Stockyards Co., and died May 3, 1976.