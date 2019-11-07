Sioux City
Sally Lennon Deaton, 86, lifelong resident of Sioux City, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her residence.
Memorial services will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Parish-Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a rosary being said by the St. Therese Study Club at 4 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Sally Lennon Deaton was born Aug. 26, 1933, in Sioux City, to Richard B. and Mary Isabelle Fitzgibbons Lennon. With the exception of two years spent in Kansas City, Mo. (1945-1946), she lived her entire life in Sioux City. She attended Blessed Sacrament grade school, and was in the first graduating class of Bishop Heelan High School in 1950. She attended Briar Cliff University for two years.
You have free articles remaining.
On June 4, 1955, she married Jack Lawrence Deaton. He was a construction supervisor for the Sioux City Stockyards Co., and died May 3, 1976.
Sally was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and served as a Lector for 30 years, and a Eucharistic Minister for 20 years, as well as a Confraternity member and prayer request member. She was a former chairman for the city cancer drive, and block worker for various community drives. As a former member of the Junior League, she read stories to grade school children. She was a proud member and past president of St. Therese Study Club.
Sally had been employed as a secretary at Jackson Recovery Centers for 15 years, going back to work at age 50. Reading, gardening, and crocheting were her hobbies.
She is survived by three sons, Lawrence Lennon Deaton (Beth), Gregory Patrick Deaton (Peggy), and Jonathan Fitzgibbons Deaton (Barb). She had four grandchildren, Jason Jack Deaton, Brendan Fitzgibbons Deaton, Caden Jack Deaton, and McKenna Shaye Deaton. She had four step-grandchildren, Elaine Bliss Spring (Brian); Brian Bliss (Amber), Amanda Bliss, and William Bliss. She is also survived by her brothers, Michael P. Lennon and Robert A. Lennon (Dee); a sister, Eileen Johnson Prochelo (Charlie); sisters-in-law, Kathy Lennon (Mrs. Richard C.), Judy Deaton, Ginny Deaton Winn (Roy) and Carol Deaton Spade; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Jack L. Deaton; a daughter, Maureen Hughes; her parents, Richard B. and Mary Isabelle Lennon; stepmother, Gertrude Hassenger Lennon; a brother, Richard C. Lennon; and a sister-in-law, Clara Deaton.