Le Mars, Iowa
Samantha "Sami" M. Clark, 15, of Le Mars, passed away Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, from injuries sustained in an airplane accident near Guthrie Center, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Bruce Lawler will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, with a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Samantha Marie Clark was born on Feb. 14, 2003, in Cherokee, Iowa, to David Paul Clark and Tonia Elizabeth Hinspeter. She attended Kluckhohn Elementary School. Sami was currently a sophomore at Le Mars Community High School.
At school, Sami participated in volleyball, track, softball and was an A student on the Honor Roll. Away from school, Sami was adventurous and loved to hunt with her dad, Patrick. She loved her siblings and cared for each one. Sami was a best friend to everyone she knew. Sami was a happy go-lucky goofball who had to make everyone laugh. She was selfless and would do anything for friends and family. Sami was a 15 year old who had maturity beyond her age but still knew how to enjoy life as a teenager.
Sami will be dearly missed by her mother, Tonia Kellen of Le Mars; father, David Clark of Holstein, Iowa; a sister, Tessa; brothers, Konnor and Kassel Kellen at home, and Devin (Destiny) O'Tool of Sac City, Iowa; grandparents, Lyle Jr. and Patti Hinspeter of Cleghorn, Iowa, Cindy Barry of Holstein, and Del and Lori Kellen of Le Mars; great-grandparents, Donald and Mary Jane Kellen of Le Mars; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Patrick John Kellen; great-grandparents, Darrel and Cloette Schroeder, John and Viola Barry, Arthur and Doris Clark, Glenn and Arliss Todd, Elmer Tharpe, Florence Tharpe, Lyle Sr. and Margaret Hinspeter; grandfathers, Douglas Barry and Paul Clark; cousin, Tyler Douvia; and a close friend, Daisy Pippett.
A memorial fund has been established at American Bank in Le Mars.