South Sioux City
Samuel "Sam" S. Brewer, 53, of South Sioux City, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital, after a brief illness, while surrounded by his loved ones.
Memorial services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Visitation with the family will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Samuel was born on May 26, 1965, in Sioux City, the son of William and Beverly (Reed) Brewer. He attended South Sioux City Schools and received a certification in auto mechanics from Kirkwood Community College. He did auto body work for various businesses.
Sam enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He had a big heart and loved to make people laugh. He also enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, bicycling, and music.
Survivors include his mother, Beverly Kosinski of South Sioux City; brothers, Daniel (René) Brewer of South Sioux City, and Trevor (Rachel) Brewer of North Platte, Neb.; a sister, Brenda (Ron) Barto of Sioux City; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Brewer; grandparents, William and Rita Brewer, and Francis and Phyllis Reed; a grandnephew, Brecken Novotny; and several aunts and uncles.