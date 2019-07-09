Akron, Iowa
82, died Sunday, July 7, 2019. Service: July 12 at 10 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A., Akron. Burial: Riverside Cemetery. Visitation: July 11 from 3 to 7 p.m., Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home, Akron.
Akron, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
82, died Sunday, July 7, 2019. Service: July 12 at 10 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A., Akron. Burial: Riverside Cemetery. Visitation: July 11 from 3 to 7 p.m., Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home, Akron.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.