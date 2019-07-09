{{featured_button_text}}

Akron, Iowa

82, died Sunday, July 7, 2019. Service: July 12 at 10 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A., Akron. Burial: Riverside Cemetery. Visitation: July 11 from 3 to 7 p.m., Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home, Akron.

the life of: Samuel 'Sam' Philips
