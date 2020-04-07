× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sandra A. Ortmann

Remsen, Iowa

Sandra A. Ortmann, 84, of Remsen, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Bavarian Meadows in Remsen.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private service on Wednesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating. Family graveside services will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen.

Sandy was born on May 17, 1935, in Omaha, to Lawrence and Dulces (Goebel) Schaefer. She was raised in Hartington, Neb., and graduated from Mt. Marty High School in Yankton, S.D., in 1953. She then attended Briar Cliff College in Sioux City, where she met Donald Ortmann.

They were united in marriage on Sept. 7, 1954. Together, they farmed and raised a family in the Remsen area. Sandy returned to college and graduated in 1985 from Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa.

Sandra was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, Christian Mothers, St. Mary's Catholic Church Board, and St. Mary's Catholic School Board. She enjoyed volunteering for Hospice and the American Cancer Society for more than 20 years.