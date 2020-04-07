Sandra A. Ortmann
Remsen, Iowa
Sandra A. Ortmann, 84, of Remsen, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Bavarian Meadows in Remsen.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private service on Wednesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating. Family graveside services will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen.
Sandy was born on May 17, 1935, in Omaha, to Lawrence and Dulces (Goebel) Schaefer. She was raised in Hartington, Neb., and graduated from Mt. Marty High School in Yankton, S.D., in 1953. She then attended Briar Cliff College in Sioux City, where she met Donald Ortmann.
They were united in marriage on Sept. 7, 1954. Together, they farmed and raised a family in the Remsen area. Sandy returned to college and graduated in 1985 from Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa.
Sandra was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, Christian Mothers, St. Mary's Catholic Church Board, and St. Mary's Catholic School Board. She enjoyed volunteering for Hospice and the American Cancer Society for more than 20 years.
Sandra was an honorable woman, devoted to her faith and family.
Grateful for sharing Sandra's life are her children, Barb (Tim) Vonnahme of Las Vegas, Nev., Cathy (Bob) Fleming of Bloomington, Ill., Donna Murphy of Boise, Idaho, Trish (Tim) Ortmann of Boise, Helen (Don) Seibel of West Des Moines, Joan (Richard Rubesch) Ortmann of Wesley Chapel, Fla., Maggie (Ben) Hoffmann of Minnetonka, Minn., Bill (Brenda) Ortmann of Remsen, and Amy Ortmann of Sioux Falls, S.D.; son-in-law, Mark (Joli) Bruggeman of Larchwood, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her sisters-in-law, Jeanette Koch of Remsen, and Betsy Ortmann of Festus, Mo.; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; her daughter, Julie Bruggeman; son-in-law, Jay Murphy; her brother, L. Thomas Schaefer; her mother and father-in-law, Henry and Regina (Dalhoff) Ortmann; and in-laws, Joe (Eileen) Ortmann, Fr. Bill Ortmann, Dr. Lou Ortmann and Melvin Koch.
During this time of COVID-19, the family asks that friends refrain from sending gifts and flowers. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church or St. Mary's Catholic School.
