Sioux City
Sandra Beverly Orr, 74, of Sioux City, passed on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. After her valiant fight with breast cancer in 1999, Sandra's battle resumed in 2016 with stage-4 breast cancer that spread to the bones. Her strong will to live, unwavering faith in God, and the love and prayers of family, friends, and many supporters carried her through over two more years of grueling radiation and chemotherapy.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Sandra was born on Sept. 10, 1944, in Athens, Ga., to Elmer and Violet (Bone) Geigle. The oldest of three beautiful girls, her sisters, Joan (Chuck) Wyatt of LaVista, Neb., and Scherry (Phil) Bertrand of Sioux City, are left to cherish her memories.
Known for her ease in frequent conversation with even total strangers, some may be surprised to learn of the extreme shyness of her youth. Yet even as a child, she possessed a contagious smile and an entertaining sense of humor. Throughout her life, she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many, who even now, have been changed by her witness of constant nurturing, love and faith. Her signature gift of joy, shown through her constant smiling, laughter and generosity, will never be forgotten.
Sandra met the love of her life, Wesley Leland Orr Sr., when they became neighbors on W. 30th Street as youngsters. They later married on April 27, 1962 at Crescent Park Methodist Church, where they remain faithful Christian members today. Married for 57 years, Sandra and Wes raised their three dear children, Valerie, Wesley Jr., and April in Sioux City. Possessing a true servant's heart, Sandra faithfully cared for family and friends through her delicious cooking/baking, including Christmas cookie decorating, planning the annual Easter Egg Hunt and organizing the many family picnics. A woman of faith and a heart of gold, she shaped their spirituality by her Christian example. With a real zest for life, Sandra loved to plant flowers, camp, fish, travel, play games/cards, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, chat with friends and family…just to name a few.
Her surviving family members include her husband, Wesley Leland Orr Sr. of Sioux City; daughters, Valerie (Dan) Trudell and April (Ron) Ryan, all of Sioux City; grandchildren, Rebecca, Jenny, Justin, Wesley "Lee" III, Jeanna, Alicia, Brittney and R.J.; 18 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Jean Orr of Sioux City; and her favorite aunt, Edith Roling of Madison, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Geigle; mother and stepfather, Violet and Roy Warfield; and son, Wesley Orr Jr.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at the June E. Nylen Cancer Center, Dr. Steven Joyce and staff and Hospice of Siouxland for the numerous years of continual care of Sandra.