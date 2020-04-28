× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sandra Carter

Lincoln, Neb., formerly Pender, Neb.

Sandra Carter, 77, of Lincoln, formerly of Pender, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at The Journey House in Lincoln.

Private family services will take place at a later date in Dallas, S.D. In honoring her wish for cremation, there is no viewing or visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Lincoln. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com.

Sandra was born on March 30, 1943, Meadow Grove, Neb., the daughter of Edward and Ethel (Schenk) Heuston. She graduated from Pender High School.

Sandra married Milton Carter on Dec. 3, 1966 in Omaha. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bancroft, Neb.

Sandra is survived by her children, Joe (Beth) Carter, Debi (Duane) Haack, Wendy (John) Prochaska, and Rick Carter, all of Lincoln; 14 grandchildren, Eric, Ben (Melissa), Mitch (Jenna), Nicole (Steve), Derek (Lynn), Daryl (Dorothy), Mackenzie (Senan), Mikayla (Tony), Meghan (Jon), Brooke, Marisa, Charlie, Eloise, and Ryder; 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Darlene (Robert) Wilken; two brothers-in-law, Don Carter and Delwin (Penny) Carter; along with numerous nieces and nephews.