Sandra Eileen Johnson

Hawarden, Iowa
57, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Service: Feb. 15, 11 a.m., Hawarden Community Center. Graveside: Feb. 15, 1:30 p.m., Lands Lutheran Cemetery, Hudson, S.D. Visitation: Feb. 14, 6 p.m., Hawarden Community Center. Porter Funeral Home, Hawarden.
Service information
Feb 14
Visitation with the family present
Friday, February 14, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
Hawarden Community Center
1150 Central Avenue
Hawarden, IA 51023
Feb 14
Prayer Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
7:00PM
Hawarden Community Center
1150 Central Avenue
Hawarden, IA 51023
Feb 15
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
11:00AM
Hawarden Community Center
1150 Central Avenue
Hawarden, IA 51023
