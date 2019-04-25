Dakota City
Sandra J. Beermann, 79, of Dakota City, passed away Tuesday evening, April 23, 2019.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Salem Lutheran Church in Dakota City. Visitation with the family will begin at 5 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume 1 p.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City.
The daughter of Ray L. and Florence (Blaker) Peterson, Sandra was born in Wakefield, Neb., on May 23, 1939, and she was soon baptized into God's family. Sandra moved to South Sioux City during grade school and graduated in 1957. She continued her education at Nebraska Methodist Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1960. During this time of study, she was often visited by a young man from high school who was attending UNL.
Shortly after graduation, Sandra married that young man, Chuck Beermann, and moved to the farm with him where they lived for almost 58 years. She stayed busy being a loving mother to three girls, while working as a recovery room nurse for 35 years, along with being a busy farm wife.
In her younger years, Sandra enjoyed boating and skiing with family and friends, playing cards, along with gathering with her tennis gang in the mornings. Sandra loved to garden like her father, feed and watch her birds, and grow beautiful flowers. Later in their years, Sandra and Chuck became winter Texans and traveled to the Hill Country in Texas, making many new friends.
Family was important to Sandra. She always looked forward to their annual family trip to Minnesota which they took for more than 50 years, and several holiday celebrations. Later in life, she and Chuck took up the sport of golf, checked items off their bucket list, and spent many hours on the road supporting the grandkids.
Sandra was also involved in many church activities, Craft and Culture Club, Bridge Club, and PEO.
She is survived by her husband, Chuck; daughters, Tera of Lincoln, Neb., Patti (Chris) Shepard of Lenexa, Kan., and Shelly (Brent) Hollinger of Stromsburg, Neb.; five grandchildren, Collin Shepard, Kristin Shepard, Grant, Cory, and Tanner Hollinger; and her brother, Warren (Ruby) Peterson of Omaha.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Florence Peterson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Salem Lutheran Church in Dakota City, or to the family for future designations.