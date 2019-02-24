Sioux City
Sandra Jo Henning, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Touchstone Living Center.
A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Sandra was born on July 2, 1936, in Napa, Calif., to William and Mozelle (Caperton) Turner. Sandra worked as a caregiver and loved her career doing in-home healthcare.
She was a very social and outgoing person, who loved going to bingo and spending time outdoors, camping, hunting, and fishing. Raising her three sons was her greatest joy in life.
Survivors include her sons, Ron (Brenda) Engelhaupt of California, Mike (Phillis) Newbern of Sioux City, and Richard Newbern of Utah; brother, William Turner; sister, Pamela Strickland; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Kenneth Earl Henning.