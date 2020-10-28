Sandra K. Boelhower

Harrisburg, S.D., formerly Sioux City

Sandra “Sandy” Kay Boelhower, 67, of Harrisburg, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at a Sioux Falls, S.D., hospital with her kids by her side.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Sandy was born on Aug. 22, 1953, in Sioux City, to Durilla “Lolly” and Luella (Preston) Harmon.

Sandy married George Williams III in 1971, and had two daughters, Shawn and Heather Williams. In 1977, she remarried with Conrad “CJ” Boelhower, and had a son, Chad Boelhower. After living in a few cities, the family settled down in Harrisburg, where they built a home.