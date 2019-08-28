Sioux City
Sandra K. "Opie" Brown, 65, of Sioux City, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Sandra was born in Flandreau, S.D., the daughter of Mark and Madonna (Jewett) Bennett. She worked as a seamstress at Aalfs Manufacturing for many years. In 2017, she retired from Fimco.
Sandra loved to travel to visit family. She was known to have a very upbeat personality and loved life.
Sandra is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Saucedo of Sioux City; grandson, David Brown; brothers, Tom Bennett of Sioux City and Rick (Nanette) Bennett of Flower Mound, Texas; and sister, Teresa (Norman) Terry of St. Cloud, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeremy Michael Brown; and sister, Julie Biederstadt.