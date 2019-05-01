Sioux City
Sandra K. (Pollock) Lilly, 81, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Sioux City Baptist Church, 3222 Pawnee Place, with the Rev. Quentin Vaughn officiating. Burial will be i Riverside Cemetery, Akron, Iowa. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Sandra K., the daughter of Robert and Kathryn (Comstock) Pollock, was born on March 2, 1938, in Akron. She graduated from Akron High School in 1956. Following high school, she started working in Sioux City.
In the late 1950s, Sandra was united in marriage to Charles Downing in Akron. This union was blessed with three children, Charles M., Brad, and Carla. Sandra and Charles later divorced. During her working years, Sandra worked various clerical jobs in Sioux City.
On Oct. 12, 1973, Sandra was united in marriage to Randall W. Lilly in Sioux City. They have lived in their current home in Sioux City for the past 30 years.
Sandra enjoyed cross-stitch, reading, camping, collecting figurines, and hummingbirds and cardinals. She truly loved her dog, Angel. She was a member of Sioux City Baptist Church.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Randall; two sons, Charles M. (Julie) Downing, and Brad (Kaia) Downing; son-in-law, Craig Rohde; stepson, Scot (Michelle) Lilly; stepdaughter, Serena (Doug) Garvin; six grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three great-stepgrandchildren; brother, Richard (Sherry) Pollock; and sister, Deborah Barbee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Carla Rohde; and brother, Stephen Pollock.