Sandra K. "Sandy" Hesse, 67, of Dakota Dunes, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her home surrounded by family and close friends.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Lutheran Church, 3939 Cheyenne Blvd., Sioux City, with Pastor Kristine Stedje officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at Sioux City. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, with family present 6 to 8 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will resume 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Sandra Kay, daughter of Veto and Wilma (Bunjes) Vets, was born May 22, 1952, in Sioux City. She grew up in Sioux City, and graduated from Heelan High School. Following high school, she attended and graduated from Iowa State University in Ames. Sandy worked for over 35 years as a social worker for the State of Iowa in Sioux City, until her retirement.
Sandy was united in marriage to Jay C. Hesse on Nov. 12, 1981, in Las Vegas, Nev. Their family made their home in Sioux City, on the Northside for several years until Sandy and Jay built their home in Dakota Dunes in 2008. Jay passed away on June 22, 2014.
Dogs were Sandy’s passion. Her love for dogs and training them led to a business venture named Countrymanor Cavaliers of Dakota Dunes. For the past 10 years, Sandy devoted her life to the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy business. This venture led to many new friendships and traveling to Europe for dog shows. She took great pride in making sure each puppy was placed in a great home.
Sandy truly enjoyed watching her grandchildren’s sporting events. Sandy will be remembered as the kindest, nicest and the most positive person anyone has ever met.
She is survived by one son and his family, Michael and Holly Hesse of Sioux City, and their children, Isabelle and Zach; one stepdaughter, Sonja Hesse of Pender, Neb., and her children, Jayde and Matt Gatzemeyer of West Point, Neb., James Bensen of Pender, and Jacob Bensen of Pender; special lifelong friends, Kris Woodington, Ellen Payne and Natalie Wilson; and numerous other friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jay; daughter, Sara; and one brother, John Vets.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Nebraska Medicine Fred and Pamela Buffet Cancer Center.