Cherokee, Iowa

83, died Monday, June 3, 2019. Celebration of life: June 15 at 2 p.m., First Church of Christ, Cherokee. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation: June 15 at 1 p.m., at the church. Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home, Cherokee. 

the life of: Sandra K. Specht
