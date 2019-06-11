Cherokee, Iowa
Sandra Specht, 83, of Cherokee, won her battle with cancer and went to be with her loving Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, June 3, 2019, at one of the finest care facilities, Heartland Care Center in Marcus, Iowa.
A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at First Church of Christ in Cherokee. The Rev. Gary Swick will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.greenwoodfuneral.com.
Sandra Kay (Locke) Specht was born on May 2, 1936, to Watts Andrew and Edythe (Cobb) Locke. She enjoyed being a lifelong resident of Cherokee, in which she made many lifelong friendships, which she treasured. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1954. She married Morley Specht on May 28, 1954.
She was excellent both in her career at MHI and in her homemaking skills. Her various handmade projects (e.g. crocheting works of art) were recognized often at the Cherokee County Fair. She was an avid animal lover and gardener as well. Yet her favorite animals were her sweet cats.
Sandy, as everyone affectionately called her, was a loving, sweet lady, who always dressed beautifully. Yet her beautiful smile and blue eyes, which sparkled with joy and the love of Christ, were always the highlight of her appearance. She knew how to love her cousins, her husband's brother and family (nieces, nephew, grandnieces, grandnephews, etc.). While not blessed with children of her own, she made many people a part of her family, and she always made each one feel special. She also loved those whom she adopted. Children and adults loved spending time with her, including her adopted family members such as the Jamesons, the Stoeltings, the Swick family, and the list goes on.
She taught Sunday School for years and lived it. The secret to her love was that it was God's love in her. She would want you to know Jesus Christ as your personal Savior and Lord as well because John 3:16 is real: "For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life." And she now sparkles in his loving presence where she heard the words, "Well done." She won the battle against cancer, and she has entered into the joy of the one who conquered death for her.
As many already know, brain tumors appeared suddenly and stopped her from her normal communication with her family and friends. It was very difficult. She quickly did not remember phone numbers or passwords, yet she did always remember to love and to pray for those she loved. God's love filled her big heart and she loved everyone without passing judgment. For example, those who were placed in charge of her care (in accordance with her prewritten wishes from years ago) would express how she never lost her sweet spirit throughout the cancer fight. Her only desire was to love the Lord and love everyone. And she did.
Survivors include her cousin by marriage, Imelda Rupp; adopted grandchildren, Stacie Ruth Stoelting Hudzinski and her husband, Rev. Jim Hudzinski, and Carrie Beth Stoelting of Cherokee; adopted family members and next-door neighbors, Dr. Wendell and Mary Stoelting, and Lisa Jameson and family; a brother-in-law, Jim Specht; a sister-in-law, Donna; and nieces and nephews by marriage, Tammy Baker of Meriden, Iowa, Terri Specht of Colorado, John Specht of Cherokee, Linda Specht of Cherokee, and Nancie (Brian) Heithus of Milford, Iowa; 12 grandnieces and nephews; 13 great-grandnieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. Other survivors include friends such as Doug Woods, Barry Johnson, Corrine Lundell, the Ashbaughs, Bob and Marjorie Godfrey, Marcia Casey, and Gloria Brady, Cheri Salter; her special Red Hat Society friends too numerous to mention at risk of accidentally leaving out a name; former classmates including Caryl Lee Cline; her neighbors, and former neighbors including Milly Kleihauer; her beloved church family members are also her survivors; as well as other friends.
Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Morley in 2005; her parents; grandparents; along with many special friends, neighbors including Al Kleihauer, and cousins.