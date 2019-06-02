Sioux City
Sandra Kay Cheever, 65, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019.
A memorial visitation will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Sandra was born the daughter of Edward and Verla (Jenkins) Kroll on May 3, 1954, in Cherokee, Iowa. She grew up in Washta, Iowa, and graduated from Washta High School.
Sandy married James L. Cheever on June 5, 1976, at Trimble United Methodist Church in Sioux City. They enjoyed 42 years together. James died March 15, 2018.
Sandy was a nurse for Marian Health and the June E. Nylen Cancer Center before retiring from Universal Pediatrics in 2016.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and preparing holiday meals for her family. She was a big lover of animals, especially her cats.
Sandy is survived by two daughters, Kayla (Daniel) Loggins and Kari Cheever; three grandchildren, Hannah Loggins, Kayden Loggins and Parker Lange, all of Sioux City; three brothers, Wayne Zahnley, Gene Zahnley, and Randy (Neoma) Zahnley, all of Correctionville, Iowa; sister, Wanda (Mark) Dreeszen of Hubbard, Neb.; sister-in-law, Pat (Don) Cheever of Louisville, Ky.; and other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; and two sisters-in-law, Nancy and Linda Zahnley.