Sandra L. (Wetzbarger) Aho

Shakopee, Minn., formerly Sioux City

Sandra L. (Wetzbarger) Aho, 62, of Shakopee and formerly of Sioux City passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at her residence.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Rev. Roger Linnan will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date in the Minneapolis area. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Sandy was born Oct. 2, 1960 in Sioux City; she was the daughter of Robert and Molly (Hansel) Wetzbarger. Sandy grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1979.

Sandy began working for AT&T Communication in Minneapolis in 1982 and was currently employed there. Family and friends were the most important people in her life along with her two dogs, Piper and Cassie. They were her babies. Sandy had such a connection with people, bringing joy and laughter when she walked into the room. She loved to golf and tend to her flowers. Sandy was a cancer survivor and she will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her significant other Dan Griffiths of Shakopee; mother Molly Wetzbarger of Sioux City; sisters and brother Roxann Axtell (Steve) of Longview, Wash., Bobbi Jo Batchelor (Spence Pohlmeier) of Omaha, Neb., Patty Steil (Joe) of Keokuk, Iowa, Debbie Ahrendt (Mike) of Sioux City, and David Wetzbarger (Becky) of Sioux City; many nieces and nephews; and much loved puppies, Piper and Cassie.

Sandy was preceded in death by her father Robert Wetzbarger.