Merrill, Iowa
Sandy Carlson, 73, of Merrill, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family, after a courageous 24-year battle with breast cancer.
A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City, with the Rev. Kathy Martin officiating. Visitation with family will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Sandy had requested casual wear and pink attire to honor all breast cancer warriors. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Sandy was born on July 28, 1945, to Margaret (Hendricks) and Harley Small, in Akron, Iowa. She graduated from Leeds High School in Sioux City, in 1963.
She then married her high school sweetheart, Lynn "Rocky" Carlson, on July 14, 1963 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Leeds. After high school, she held professional secretary positions at Dura-Pak, Small Insurance, Sioux Vet and L.A. Carlson Contracting.
While she never officially retired, her hobbies included spending time with family and friends, spoiling grandchildren, playing cards, scrapbooking, card making, singing with Shades of Light, partying with Thin Mints, traveling and watching her favorite sports teams.
Sandy was very loving, with a huge helping heart, whose ministry was to spread the word regarding breast cancer. She was a member of the Pink Ribbon Golf Classic Committee for 18 years. She was a Reach to Recovery volunteer for 20 years. She was a speaker at the Scrappin' Diva event for 10 years. Part of her fight was to help others fight.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Lynn; a daughter, Chris (Mike) Word of Anniston, Ala.; a son, Eric (Jamee) Carlson of Hinton, Iowa; four grandchildren, Ben Crosby (Ala.), Amanda Crosby (Ala.), Glen Carlson (Iowa), and Tate Carlson (Iowa); three fur grandbabies, Puff (Shiztzu), Cash (Lab), and Rawlings (Lab). We are Sandy Strong.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harley and Margaret Small; and two brothers, Harley "Butch" Small, and Charlie Small.
In lieu of flowers, Sandy has asked that a donation be made to June E. Nylen Cancer Center (Sioux City), as she wants to help others continue their battle with breast cancer.
The family would like extend their love and appreciation to Dr. Rao and the entire staff at June E. Nylen Cancer Center, and also Kathy, Kari and Sasha with Siouxland Hospice.