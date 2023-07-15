Sandra 'Sandy' Henry

Kingsley, Iowa

Sandra "Sandy" Henry, 68 of Kingsley passed away unexpectedly, Monday, July 10, 2023.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at First Lutheran Church, Kingsley. Burial will be at Kingsley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Sandy was born May 5, 1955, the daughter of Duane and Patty (March) Henry; she grew up in the Kingsley area, graduating from Kingsley-Pierson School in 1973. Following her graduation from high school, she stayed and worked in the Kingsley area. She enjoyed gardening and learning about animals. She took care of any animals that she found including wildlife. She enjoyed watching horror and sci-fi TV and movies. Sandy enjoyed spending time with her daughter and grandsons.

She was a member of First Lutheran Church, being baptized Feb. 28, 1961, and was confirmed March 30, 1969.

Sandy is survived by her daughter, Samantha (Brian) Mouw; two grandsons, Nicholas and fiancee, Anna, Nelson, and James Nelson; sister, Cathleen (Dennis) Wedmore; two brothers, Duane (Nicollet) Henry, and David Henry; and many nieces and nephews.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Duane and Patty Henry.