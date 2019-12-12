Sioux City

Sandra 'Sandy' Marie Nicolls, 65, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at her residence.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday with family present from 5 to 7 p.m., also at the funeral home. Deacon Pat Roberts will officiate. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Sandy was born June 15, 1954 in Sioux City to Harold and Ardith (Thompson) Nicolls. She grew up in Sioux City and attended Webster School and West Middle School. Sandy worked in the Home Health Care profession for many years until her passing. She received the Annual 'ICARE Excellence Winner Recognition Award' in 2017.

Family was very important to Sandy and she was always there to help family members. She was the hub of the family who kept everyone connected. She took care of her mother for several years until her mother passed away. While Sandy had no children of her own, she had many – nieces, nephews and greats.

Sandy loved to listen to and watch Elvis and other movies, country music, dance, travel, and to stop and shop at flea markets.