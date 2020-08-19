× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sandra "Sandy" Sypersma

Sioux City

Sandra S. “Sandy” Sypersma, 72, of Sioux City, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Mater Dei Parish- Nativity Catholic Church. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

Sandra Sue “Sandy” Sypersma, the daughter of Carl and Bernice (Fitzpatrick) Treiber, was born on March 31, 1948, in Danbury, Iowa. She graduated from Danbury Catholic High School in 1966 and went on to attend Stewart's School of Beauty. Sandy was then employed at First National Bank in Sioux City as a bookkeeper.

On Oct. 11, 1969, Sandy was united in marriage with Harold Sypersma at Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City. She was a homemaker and later ran an in-home daycare. In 1982, the couple moved to acreage outside of town, and Sandy began a house cleaning business.