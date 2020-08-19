Sandra "Sandy" Sypersma
Sioux City
Sandra S. “Sandy” Sypersma, 72, of Sioux City, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Mater Dei Parish- Nativity Catholic Church. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Sandra Sue “Sandy” Sypersma, the daughter of Carl and Bernice (Fitzpatrick) Treiber, was born on March 31, 1948, in Danbury, Iowa. She graduated from Danbury Catholic High School in 1966 and went on to attend Stewart's School of Beauty. Sandy was then employed at First National Bank in Sioux City as a bookkeeper.
On Oct. 11, 1969, Sandy was united in marriage with Harold Sypersma at Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City. She was a homemaker and later ran an in-home daycare. In 1982, the couple moved to acreage outside of town, and Sandy began a house cleaning business.
Sandy and Harold were members of the Lawton Saddle Club, which included countless trail rides and weekend gatherings. Her love of animals included horses, birds, and especially her Sheltie dogs. Sandy loved yard work and being outdoors and kept an immaculate yard, garden, and flower beds. The couple wintered in Arizona in later years and went on many camping trips, frequenting the grounds in Yankton, S.D. They also cherished their trips to the Black Hills in South Dakota.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Harold of Sioux City; children, Shawn (Sheila) Sypersma of Hinton, Iowa, and Sheri (Cody) Sypersma-Griffin of Moville, Iowa; grandchildren, Zach Sypersma, Kayla Sypersma, Chase Sypersma, and Colton Griffin; her Sheltie, Sissy; siblings, Bob (Dianna Kovarna) Treiber of Danbury, Bonnie (Mike Nielsen) Kallsen of Mapleton, Iowa, Sharlene (Jim) Novak of Omaha, Tim (JoAnn) Treiber of Danbury, and Todd (Donna) Treiber of Mapleton; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
