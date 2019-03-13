Rosalie, Neb.
Sandro Lovejoy, 51, of Rosalie, Neb., passed away Satuday, March 9, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the Alfred Gilpin Building in Macy, Neb.; Rodney Morris is in charge. The visitation will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Macy. Burial will be in the Omaha Tribal Cemetery in Macy. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender, Neb.
Sandro is survived by his sons, D'Ante Lovejoy of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Nysean Lovejoy of Pierre, S.D.; and many grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Lovejoy; grandmother, Sarah M. Dick; and brother, Romen Barea.