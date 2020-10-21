Sarah C. Hackett
Sioux City
Sarah C. Hackett, 43, of Sioux City, went home to the Lord Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, after fighting cancer, surrounded by her family.
Services will be 10:30 am Wednesday at Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a parish vigil service at 7 p.m., at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave.
Sarah Christine Hackett, affectionately known as Rah Rah, the daughter of John and Janet “Jan” (Hanson) Hackett, was born on Sept. 9, 1977, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in Sioux City in 1995. Sarah went on to earn her LPN degree from Western Iowa Tech Community College, and then her bachelor of science degree in nursing from Morningside College.
Sarah was employed at Mid-Step Services for 20 years, and ultimately became director of nursing. In 2016, Sarah transitioned into family medicine at Family Health Care in Dakota Dunes.
Sarah was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was very active at Heelan while her children were in high school. Sarah was a great nurse, enjoyed shopping at thrift stores, reading, Mountain Dew, and especially her dogs. Her greatest joy, however, was her family. Sarah's biggest love was spending time with her sons, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Always attending an event, taking them shopping and out for treats.
Sarah is survived by her sons, Tony (Zyra) Hackett of Estero, Fla., Chris (Rachel) Hackett of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Jacob Hackett of Sioux City; grandchildren, Arkin and Zoe; her mother, Jan Hackett of Sioux City; brothers, Matthew (Jamie) Hackett of Waukee, Iowa, and Thomas Hackett of Sioux City; sister, Ann (Ryan) Baker of Sioux City; nieces and nephews, Paige, Caleb, Noah, Julia, Haley, Leah and Emma; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; father, John; and her brother, Michael.
The family thanks family, friends, the physicians and staff at Family Health Care – Dakota Dunes, and Hospice of Siouxland for their support and care.
