Sarah C. Hackett

Sioux City

Sarah C. Hackett, 43, of Sioux City, went home to the Lord Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, after fighting cancer, surrounded by her family.

Services will be 10:30 am Wednesday at Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a parish vigil service at 7 p.m., at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave.

Sarah Christine Hackett, affectionately known as Rah Rah, the daughter of John and Janet “Jan” (Hanson) Hackett, was born on Sept. 9, 1977, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in Sioux City in 1995. Sarah went on to earn her LPN degree from Western Iowa Tech Community College, and then her bachelor of science degree in nursing from Morningside College.

Sarah was employed at Mid-Step Services for 20 years, and ultimately became director of nursing. In 2016, Sarah transitioned into family medicine at Family Health Care in Dakota Dunes.